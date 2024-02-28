First service of PCET flagged off by DRM

CHENNAI: The first service of the Parcel Cargo Express Train (PCET) on round trip basis from Korukkupet Goods Shed to Azara Railway station in Guwahati on Tuesday was flagged of by B Vishwanath Eerya, Divisional Railway Manager of Chennai division along with other senior officials.



The PCET will be carrying Car tyres, Chocolates, Fast moving consumer goods, handloom goods electrical, electronic and Coir products.

This PCET contract has been awarded to M/s. AVG Logistics Limited, Delhi for a period of 6 years for a total contract value of Rs.105 crores.

The PCET will be leaving Korukkupet Goods Shed on Tuesdays and will be leaving Azara Railway Station in Guwahati on Saturdays. A minimum of two round trips will be operated per month.

The loading / unloading points for this PCET are Nuzvid Sankrail Goods Yard railway station and Rangapani railway station.The first service of PCET was flagged off by DRM

"This strategic move aligns with our commitment to improving services, and we anticipate a positive impact on both fronts, fostering a sustainable and prosperous future," said the DRM.