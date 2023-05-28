First aid and basic life support training given to GCC officials

CHENNAI: As a part of an initiative to spread awareness on first aid measures, Basic Life Support (BLS) and First Aid Training program was conducted exclusively for 150 Greater Chennai Corporation officials from Thousand Lights Zone 9 by a private hospital in the city.

The program was conducted in the presence of Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan and Dr N Ezhilan, MLA of Thousand Lights Constituency. The experts from Kauvery Hospital’s Department of Emergency Medicine led the initiative, along with Restart Heart Foundation to address the rise in 'Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrest' (OHCA) incidents and other emergencies that require swift response.



“Empowering our community with knowledge and critical response skills can have a profound impact on our collective health. This program by Restart Heart Foundation by Kauvery Hospital does precisely that, making our community safer by preparing officials, who are often the first point of contact in emergencies, to provide immediate and effective assistance,” said J Radhakrishnan.



Doctors highlight that the right first aid measures in case of out of hospital accidents or cardiac arrests can save their lives by providing intervention in the golden hour.



“The time period before an ambulance arrives at the spot plays a crucial role in saving a life. Automated External Defibrillators are devices that are used along with CPR , which can deliver shock to the victim, thus restoring the heart functions. A bystander should know these skills to help someone who has collapsed on a road, office or an institution,” says Dr N Ezhilan , MLA Thousand Lights Constituency.



In order to educate and upskill the clinical staff, the hospital has also launched the Basic Trauma Life Support Course through its internal learning management platform called Koach. Koach by the hospital is designed to keep doctors, nurses, and other clinical staff at the forefront of life-saving techniques and procedures, reinforcing the hospital's commitment to excellence in emergency care.

