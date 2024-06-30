Begin typing your search...

Firemen save 6-year-old jackal from well in Valavanthangal near Mahabalipuram

After being alerted by the local villagers about the Jackal’s fall into the agricultural well, the fire service personnel rescued the wild animal.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Jun 2024 6:36 PM GMT
A fireman making efforts to rescue the jackal

CHENNAI: A 6-year-old Jackal which slipped into an agriculture well in Valavanthangal near Mahabalipuram was rescued by the fire and rescue services department personnel. After being alerted by the local villagers about the Jackal’s fall into the agricultural well, the fire service personnel rescued the wild animal.

After an hour-long rescue operation, the canine was released back into the wild. It may be noted that parts of Kancheepuram and Chengalpet district support a good population of jackals.

