Firecrackers water should be collected and disposed separately: Mayor Priya

CHENNAI: Ahead of Deepavali, Mayor R Priya chaired a meeting on Wednesday urged the public to dispose of the firecracker waste separately and the sanitary workers should dispose of it to the processing plant on the same day of Deepavali (November 12).

Firecracker waste will be accumulated across the city from November 11 to 13.

So, awareness should be created among the public through audio broadcasting in battery operated vehicles about the proper and safe handling of firecracker waste and to separate the garbage and give it to the cleaners who come to collect the garbage from the residential areas, Priya instructed.

Two heavy vehicles have been allotted to each zone to collect firecracker waste on the road.

She advised that these wastes should be properly sent to the processing plant at Gummidipoondi.

Deputy mayor M Magesh Kumaar, Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan, Additional commissioner (health) Shankar Lal Kumawat, chief engineer (solid waste management) N Mahesan, and other senior officials were part of the meeting.