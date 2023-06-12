Begin typing your search...

Fire gutted four seized vehicles in RTO ground in KK Nagar

According to a senior official with TNFRS (Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services), two buses, a truck and a load van were damaged in the fire.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Jun 2023 5:30 PM GMT
Fire gutted four seized vehicles in RTO ground in KK Nagar
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Fire broke out on the RTO (Regional Transport Office) ground in K K Nagar on Monday evening, completely gutting down four seized vehicles parked there.

According to a senior official with TNFRS (Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services), two buses, a truck and a load van were damaged in the fire.

Fire tenders from Ashok Nagar rushed to the scene and put out the fire after an ordeal that lasted about a hour.

The cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained, according to officials. Police are investigating.

ChennaiRTO (Regional Transport Office)Ashok Nagarload van
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X