Fire breaks out near Meenambakkam Railway Station, spreads to rail tracks due to high temperature

CHENNAI: Even as Meenambakkam sizzled at 41.6 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature of the season, a fire broke out in a vacant land near Meenambakkam Railway Station in Chennai at 6:30 pm on Wednesday. The fire, which started in the bushes, spread quickly due to the prevailing high temperature.

The fire department was alerted, and two fire engines from Chennai and Teynampet arrived quickly to put out the fire. However, the fire spread up to the nearby railway tracks, causing panic among passengers.

However, electrical train services between Tambaram and Beach stations were unaffected but the trains ran at a slower speed while passing through the Meenambakkam area.

The fire accident inconvenienced the residents of nearby areas as their homes were filled with smoke and soot.

The Meenambakkam police are investigating the cause of the fire, which is suspected to be either an accident due to the high temperature or a deliberate act of sabotage by anti-social elements.