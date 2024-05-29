Chennai Meenambakkam sizzles at 41.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday

CHENNAI: For the third consecutive day, the capital city recorded an all time high maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees at Meenambakkam weather station, whereas Nungambakkam station reported 40.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The mercury is expected to surge by 2-3 degrees Celsius than normal over some parts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

A shear zone runs roughly over south peninsular India. The cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood has merged with the above shear zone.

Under its influence, the maximum temperature has increased across the state.

On Wednesday, Chennai Meenambakkam station recorded 41.6 degrees Celsius and Nungambakkam 40.4 degrees Celsius, which is the highest maximum temperature reported in Tamil Nadu for the third consecutive day. Followed by Tiruthani and Madurai weather stations with 40.1 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius respectively.

The weather department has predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to be above normal and surge by two to three degrees Celsius than normal over coastal and

interior districts of Tamil Nadu for the next few days.

However, a few isolated places in the state might witness a fall in the temperature level by 1-3 degrees Celsius than usual during the onset of southwest monsoon in Kerala on May 31.

Meanwhile, as the southwest monsoon is expected to be favourable for Tamil Nadu rainfall activity will occur over various parts of the state and bring respite from soaring heat.

As many as nine districts - Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, Erode, Nilgiris, Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Namakkal are likely to receive heavy rain from June 2.

Also, light to moderate rain is likely to occur over some parts of Tamil Nadu from next week.