Fire breaks out in TNEB pillar box at Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Anna Nagar after fire broke out in an electric pillar box in Anna Nagar H Block on Friday around noon.

Sandhya Vedullapalli, a resident of Anna Nagar said, "A huge sound came from the box and suddenly it caught fire and got fully burnt"

The pedestrians and motorists stayed away from the pillar box and the local EB staff attended the fire within a shortspan.

The TANGEDCO officials responded to the "X" post by Sandhya that the EB team reached the site immediately and switched off the incoming supply to the FRP (Fibre reinforced plastic) pillar box.

The pillar feeds the local Mosque area and those who came to the attend the prayer were in a state of confusion as the pillar box exploded.