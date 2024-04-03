Fire breaks out in Kannadapalayam dump yard in Tambaram Corporation

CHENNAI: The dump yard which belongs to Tambaram Corporation in Kannadapalayam caught fire on Wednesday.

On Wednesday around 2 pm the dump yard caught fire and thick black smoke covered the entire area. The areas like Kanadapalaiyam, Kadaperi, Burma Colony, Ramesh Nagar, and Old State Bank Colony were affected.





The smoke also covered the Tambaram-Maduravayol Bypass which is close to the dumpyard.



The people suffered due to low visibility on the Bypass Road and the vehicles were operated at a slow speed.





The fire and rescue team from Tambaram, Maraimalai Nagar, Medavakkam, Velachery and Guindy rushed to the spot and controlled the fire after a few hours.



However, the smoke continue to emit from the dump yard and it would take some days to stop completely.





The residents said that there was a similar fire in the dump yard in 2015 and it took more than one week for the smoke to stop.



The Tambaram police have registered a case and are investigating the reason behind the fire.