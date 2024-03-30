Fire breaks out at Tirusulam hill; investigations underway

CHENNAI: Fire broke out at Tirusulam hill near Chennai Airport on Saturday night.

Personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) along with local residents brought the fire under control.

Police suspect it to be a forest fire.

Investigations are also underway to find if a spark from a cigarette bud from triggered the fire which spread through the hill as most of the trees are dry due to the summer heat.

Pallavaram police are investigating.

Tirusulam hills is located opposite the Chennai airport.

However, the airport operations were not affected due to fire.