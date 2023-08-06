Fire at two locations in and around Chennai

CHENNAI: Fire broke out in two locations, in and around Chennai on Sunday. There were no injuries in either incident, police said. In Kelambakkam near Chennai, fire broke out at a textile showroom around 6 am. The textile shop is run by Zakir Hussain and Abdullah of T Nagar, police said.

On Sunday morning, passerby saw smoke emanating from the building housing the showroom and alerted the authorities. The fire had spread to the second floor of the shop by the time the fire tenders arrived and after an ordeal that lasted over three hours, the fire was put out.

Since the fire broke out early in the morning, there was no staff at the showroom and no person was injured in the fire accident. The fire and rescue services personnel had put out the fire before it spread to nearby shops, restricting property damage.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

In another fire accident in Pulianthope, fire broke out in a building on Decosters Road, which is used to store cattle hay. Around 1.30 pm, the fire broke out in a portion of the building spread quickly as it was filled with hay. Fire tenders rushed to the scene and the fire was doused after over two hours.

Thick smoke engulfed the area. Police said that no persons or animals were injured in the fire. Police suspect an electric short to be the trigger for the fire in both the incidents. Further investigations are on.