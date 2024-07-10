Finite Versus Infinite: Tamil Nadu's young artists explore boundless creativity at DakshinaChitra Museum

CHENNAI: A group exhibition titled ‘Finite Versus Infinite’, curated by Dr Ashrafi S. Bhagat, showcases the works of 12 young artists from Tamil Nadu.



The participating artists include A Thalamuthu, Dharshana Bajaj, Jagath Ravi, Maanas Udayakumar, Namrata Arjun, Prithvi Raj Rajendran, R Gokul Raman, Ramkumar Kannadasan, Rohini Mani, Sarath Kumar S, Sreelakshmi K S, and Unnamalai Annamalai.

“Infinity is a concept of thought. It testifies that the intellect can transcend limits and boundaries. Human experience is inherently finite and constrained. The concept of infinite space prompts a profound reconsideration of the physical world - mountains, forests, oceans, galaxies, urban and rural spaces - all of which offer creative possibilities,” Ashrafi states.

The curator observes that the concept of Finite versus Infinite will explore these diverse realities, touching upon social, political, and artistic cultures from the artists' perspectives.

“Mental landscapes translate into infinite dream possibilities, representing limitless potential, while the constraints of human physicality, such as the body's geography, encompass various material limitations like finances, travel, and language barriers. These factors may hinder the development of artistic, literary, scientific, mathematical, and philosophical pursuits. Therefore, the juxtaposition of finite with its limitations and infinite with its boundless possibilities lies at the heart of this curated exhibition. It provides artists with endless conceptual and artistic explorations, signalling the freedom and diversity of artistic expression. This includes abstract and figurative language, formal elements, and mediums and techniques that artists can engage with freely,” she elaborates.

The exhibition is on till September 1 at Varija Art Gallery, DakshinaChitra Museum.