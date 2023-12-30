Finance Minister Nirmala interacts with students of AM Jain College

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacted with students of AM Jain College at Gyan Bhavan on Friday, during an event titled, ‘Transforming India into a New Decade’.

Responding to students’ questions, Sitharaman conveyed insights on the intricate strategies for economic growth. Emphasis was placed on the significance of defense manufacturing in fortifying national security.

About MSMEs, she underscored their pivotal role as growth engines, fostering innovation, and contributing significantly to employment.



Delving into start-ups, the minister highlighted their transformative impact, acknowledging their ability to drive innovation and shape the dynamic landscape of India’s evolving economy.

MM Ramya, dean of the college, said: “Such interactions contribute to our academic environment, offering students a unique perspective on the nation’s economic trajectory and inspiring them to be proactive contributors.”