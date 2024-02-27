Final hearings in suo motu against TN politicians postponed once again

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court re-arranged the schedule of the final hearings in the suo-motu criminal revision initiated against politicians including ministers KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) and former Minister B Valarmathi for discharging them from the disproportionate asset (DA) case.

The counsel for Valarmathi appeared before Justice N Anand Venkatesh submitted the copy of the Supreme Court's (SC) order directed to halt the further proceedings of the suo motu case initiated against the former minister. After the perusal of the SC's order, the judge postponed the final hearing to the first week of September.

Advocate G Mariappan appeared for both the ministers and sought for a day adjournment to accommodate senior counsel engaged to argue. After the submission, the judge posted the suo motu case against Thangam Thennarasu to February 28 for commencing the submission, and it will be continued on February 29 and March 5, observed the judge.

The suo motu case against OPS was posted on March 5 and 6 for his submission. Likewise, the judge posted the final hearing of suo motu against KKSSR on March 7 and 8.

The judge also observed that Advocate General appearing for DVAC can commence his submission on March 8, the judge directed all the counsel to abide by the dates fixed for the final hearing.

Originally, the final hearings of the suo motu revisions against ministers KKSSR, Thangam Thennarasu, OPS, and Valarmathi were fixed from February 5 to 9.

However, the politicians moved the Supreme Court seeking the suo motu cases should not be heard before Justice N Anand Venkatesh, as he only initiated the criminal revisions.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court the Chief Justice of Madras High Court placed all the suo motu cases before Justice N Anand Venkatesh. Hence, the final hearing dates against the politicians were fixed to be heard from February 27 to 29and March 5. However, at the request of the counsel, the final hearing dates were rearranged once again.