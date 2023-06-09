Begin typing your search...

Filmed secretly by colleagues, woman approaches police

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Jun 2023 7:41 PM GMT
Filmed secretly by colleagues, woman approaches police
Representative Image

CHENNAI: A woman residing in Mylapore has filed a police complaint at the Mylapore deputy commissioner’s office demanding legal action against five of her former colleagues for allegedly threatening and demanding her to pay Rs 5 lakh after filming her leisure moments at the house by installing cameras without her knowledge.

She alleged in her complaint that she knew these suspects while she worked for an NGO organisation. The woman claimed to have collected funds and given it to them in various instances. After she realised that they had been misusing her, she stopped providing funds to them through the NGO. Infuriated over this, they installed the cameras at her house and video graphed her private moments and threatened her. Further investigations are on.

DTNEXT Bureau

