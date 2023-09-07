Film producer held for conning bizman with promise of ₹16 cr green energy project

CHENNAI: One person was arrested by CCB, Chennai for allegedly cheating a businessman to the tune of Rs 16 crore by claiming to invest into the generation of green energy from solid waste.

The arrested was identified as C Ravindhar, of Libra Productions of Ashok Nagar.

He was in the news last year after marrying a VJ turned actress.

He had approached the complainant identified as Balaji Kapa of Madav Media Pvt Ltd in the year 2020 stating that he had propose to start a new business of power project by converting municipal solid waste into energy and sought financial assistance and lured Balaji Kapa with the promise of good profit.

Believing it Balaji had entered into an investment agreement on September 17, 2020, and paid of Rs.15.83 crore.

After receiving the amount, the said Ravindhar neither started the energy business nor returned the money and cheated and Tr. Balaji Kapa requested the necessary action.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered in CCB, EDF, and taken up for investigation.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Ravindhar with dishonest intentions to deceive the complainant and showed the forged document as if they proposed to start a new power project by converting farm residue into renewable energy and converting municipal solid waste into energy and received money. Ravindhar was arrested by CCB on Thursday.