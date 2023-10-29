Begin typing your search...

Film financier’s son arrested for forgery

The arrested is identified as Gaganchand Bothra, son of Muganchand Bothra.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Oct 2023 7:52 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-28 19:52:23.0  )
Representative image (File)

CHENNAI: The Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday arrested a film financier’s son for allegedly forging a lease document. The arrested is identified as Gaganchand Bothra, son of Muganchand Bothra. Muganchand Bothra had rented a house of Bala Manian (45) in T Nagar for Rs 1.80 lakh.

As he failed to pay the rent, Manian filed a civil suit in 2013. After Bothra died in 2019, his son allegedly prepared a fake lease document showing he had paid Rs 6 crore forging Manian’s signature and submitted it before the civil court. Following this, Manian filed a separate complaint.

The CCB sleuths registered a case and arrested Gaganchand Bothra after confirming his act of crime.

ChennaiChennai Central Crime BranchGaganchand BothraCCB sleuthsMuganchand Bothra
DTNEXT Bureau

