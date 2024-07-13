Film director Ravishankar dies by suicide in apartment in K K Nagar

CHENNAI: Film director and songwriter R Ravishankar (63) allegedly died by suicide in his home in K K Nagar. Police recovered his body from his home on Friday after an alert from neighbours.



Ravishankar directed the 2002 Tamil film, Varushamellam Vasantham and was the songwriter for the hit song, 'Rosapoo chinna rosapoo' from Suryavamsam.

A bachelor, Ravishankar was living alone at a rented apartment on 63rd street, 10th sector, K K Nagar.

His sister lives in Mumbai and a brother lives in New Zealand, police said.Ravishankar was undergoing treatment for a health trouble. Neighbours who last saw Ravishankar on Thursday afternoon were worried as he did not come out of the house well until Friday evening and alerted the police personnel.

A police team rushed to the scene and broke the front door and found Ravishankar to have died by suicide.

His body was moved to a government hospital for post mortem. K K Nagar Police have registered a case and are investigating.