File sustainability report of chargesheet filed against Siva Shankar Baba: MHC to CBCID

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the CBCID to file the sustainability report about the chargesheet filed against Siva Shankar Baba in a sexual harassment case.

Siva Shankar Baba moved the Madras High Court seeking to quash the sexual harassment case filed by a student.

The case was listed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh. The senior counsel R Vijayakumar appeared for Siva Shankar Baba contended that the case was booked by a complainant who was not a real victim of the case.

The alleged victim appeared through video call before the CBCID and said that she was not willing to appear before the court, contended the counsel.

The complainant contended that in 2018 Siva Shankar Baba harassed the alleged victim, said the counsel, he added that the alleged victim participated in a dance program held at the Sushil Hari International School at Kelambakkam owned by Siva Shankar Baba after the harassment case was registered.

After the submission, the judge directed the CBCID to file a report about the chargesheet filed against Siva Shankar Baba and posted the matter on September 25.

In 2021 a student who studied in the Sushil Hari school filed a sexual harassment case against Siva Shankar Baba.