File responses: NGT to civic body, TNPCB, city Collector

CHENNAI: The principal seat of National Green Tribunal (NGT) in New Delhi has issued notices to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and Chennai District Collector to file their responses about the pollution in Red Hills lake.

While hearing a suo motu case based on a news report, Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said: “The lake is one of the major sources of drinking water to Chennai but the sewage is flowing freely into the water body at five locations falling under both the GCC and the Avadi Municipal Corporation limits.” Adding that minor inlet channels have been encroached upon, the bench observed, “The news item further states that the water body continues to face the challenges of sewage pollution and dumping of garbage along its boundary. It discloses that the sewage continues to flow freely on the rear side in five locations near Venkateshwara Nagar, Pudur Bhanu Nagar and Kallikuppam in Zone 7 and Thirumullaivoyal and Venkatachalam Nagar in Avadi limits.”

Following the observation, the bench issued notices to the GCC Commissioner, TNPCB’s Member-Secretary and city Collector, who have been directed to file their responses at least one week before the next date of hearing, which is March 4.

As the matter relates to the southern bench of the NGT, the principal seat has transferred the case to the southern bench for further action. The southern bench in Chennai will hear the case on March 4.