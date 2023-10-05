File report on river restoration: NGT to CS

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the State Chief Secretary, who is also the chairperson of Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT), to file a comprehensive report on the implementation of Cooum, Adyar and Buckingham Canal restoration project.

While a hearing cases pertaining to the waterways, the bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati observed that the CRRT was entrusted with coordinating and monitoring restoration project.

Since the Chief Secretary was the chairperson of CRRT, they directed the government advocate to obtain the stage and status of the implementation of the restoration project and the timeline they may require.

Earlier, the CRRT had appraised the NGT that it was the top priority of the State government to restore the rivers. It also added that the government was trying to implement various activities through the line departments such as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Water Resources Department (WRD), Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), Department of Rural Development (DRD) and TN Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB).

“We’re issuing this direction for obtaining instructions from the Chief Secretary, as it will not be possible for us to interact with every department for the execution of the order,” the order observed.

In November 2022, the Tribunal directed the State government to monitor the free flow of water by checking the illegal dumping of garbage, debris and also remove water hyacinths from river to halt the spread, both of which obstruct the free flow of water during the heavy rains.