File report on biodiversity loss due to oil spill: NGT tells government

CHENNAI: While hearing a suo motu case pertaining to oil spill in Ennore, on Monday, the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the state environment department and fisheries department to file reports on loss of fish and biodiversity in the Ennore Creek.



Directions have been given to departments to file the reports before Thursday, when the case is scheduled for next hearing.

The Tribunal comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati observed several fish have died in the region and asked the fisheries department about the reason for not filing a report on the death of fishes.

Moreover, the Tribunal took notice of tar balls spreading to the Pulicat area. "During the last hearing, it was said that the oil has been stopped from entering the sea, but it has spread to Pulicat, " the bench observed.

On the other hand, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) informed the Tribunal that most of the cleaning works have been completed and the remaining works will be completed in 2 to 3 days. CPCL also argued that more than 600 persons have been employed for cleaning works and argued that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) should inspect other industries in Manali before pointing fingers at the CPCL.

It may be recalled that NGT had ordered the CPCL to complete the cleaning works before Sunday (December 17) but the works are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the state environment department said that it is in the process of preparing a plan for restoration in those areas with the support of specialized agencies like Centre for Environmental Studies, Anna University and MS Swaminathan Research Foundation.

In a report submitted to NGT, the oil refinery company said that all the industries in the Manali area were severely impacted by flooding.

"Due to unprecedented flooding, the level in the Buckingham Canal (outside the boundary) increased above normal storm water drain level of the refinery causing reverse flow. This may have carried traces of oil into Buckingham Canal when the flood levels receded," the report said.