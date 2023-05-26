Fight over non-payment of loan leads to murder in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his friend turned foe at a sand quarry in Tiruvallur on Thursday after a fight over non-payment of a loan.

The deceased S Prakash from Aathupakkam village in Uthukottai and the accused Surya work as drivers in a sand quarry in Akkarapakkam village near Periyapalayam.

They were considered to be friends. Recently Prakash had received some money from Surya and has not repaid it, said the police. Surya allegedly demanded the money back which led to an argument which turned into a physical fight.

An enraged Surya pulled out a sickle from under the seat of his truck and stabbed Prakash to death after the scuffle, police said. The Police tracked down Surya and arrested him.