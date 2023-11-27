Fewer takers for fish, vendors attribute it to holy month

CHENNAI: With the commencement of Sabarimala season and Karthigai month, the demand for fish and meat has decreased.



Meanwhile, fishermen said the arrival of swordfish, a high value fish that is common during this season, is yet to begin. Another fish that commonly caught is ribbon fish (valaa meen), which according to the fishers is selling decently. The fishermen of Kasimedu said seer fish (Vanjiram) and Pomfret (Vaaval) continue to dominate the market in terms of customer demand.

“During monsoon, the fishermen are frequently warned about the weather and sea condition and the number of trawlers that venture into the sea is usually low during the season,” said MN Venkat, a wholesale trader in Kasimedu market. The catch as well as demand is low during Karthigai period (November - December), he said.

In the wholesale market, seer fish large costs Rs 750 per kg and small costs between Rs 450-500 per kg, small black pomfret (Karuppu Vaval) costs Rs 500 and large costs Rs 700. mackerel (Ayla) costs between Rs 100 -150, prawns costs from Rs 300-1200 depending upon the size and quality. The price of squid is Rs 250-300, for crab it is Rs 150-200 and anchovy (Nethili) costs Rs 250. Swordfish small costs Rs 50-70 per kg and large costs between Rs 150-400 per kg.

Vanjiram has the highest demand. Currently it is the time for swordfish and seer fish season, but it has not yet started. After the rain gets over, these fishes will be arriving regularly. Swordfish is mainly exported to Mumbai and Calcutta, where the customers are ready to purchase the fish despite the higher rates. If there are not enough quantity to be exported, it is sold in the local market. Sabarimala season is another season due to which the sale is 20 percent less,” says T Jayavel, a fisherman.

S Siddiq a retail vendor in Chintadripet attributed the delay in the availability of the fishes to climate change.