Fever cases under control in Chennai: GCC commissioner Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan on Friday said that fever cases are under control in the city and people need not panic. The civic authorities carried out field inspections in residential, commercial and construction sites to eradicate mosquitoes and penalties were implemented against those who violated protocols.

Speaking to the media, the commissioner stated that the number of dengue cases has decreased in the city, till September 80 cases were reported. Now, it has reduced to 31 cases. Regular field inspections were carried out to ensure mosquito larvae were eradicated in water stored in vessels and rainwater stagnated in vacant plots and construction sites. Apart from dengue, people should be aware of other monsoon diseases including viral fever, malaria, and leptospirosis.

The authorities inspected 116 commercial buildings, 57 construction sites and fine amount of Rs 23 lakh collected from them from August till date. The city corporation has set up medical camps at health and wellness centers and primary health centers in the city and people are advised to visit if there are symptoms for more than three days.

“In addition, due to storm water drains and underground maintenance work carried out by the service departments sewage pipeline has been damaged which leads to overflowing of sewage. We have discussed with the metro water board to replace the pipelines and remove sewage stagnated which might become as mosquito breeding grounds,” added Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile, the local body intensified to catch stray cattle roaming on the road after the penalty has been increased to Rs 5,000 from September. GCC commissioner stated that at least 600 cattle are caught every month and impounded in the shelters maintained by the corporation. The cattle owners are advised to keep their animals in the shelter without causing inconvenience for the public.

Additional commissioner (health) Shankar Lal Kumawat, chief engineer (solid waste management) N Mahesan, city health officer Dr M Jagadeesan and other senior officials were part of the inspection carried out in Koyambedu market to create awareness on dengue among the traders.