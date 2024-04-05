Fever cases see a surge due to weather changes in Chennai

CHENNAI: With the seasonal changes, the number of cases of types of fever are seeing a surge in the city.

The government hospitals are seeing several cases of viral fever, and flu in the past few weeks.

Besides measles, mumps and chicken pox cases,the viral fever is being reported across all age groups.

"Weather plays a major role in the prevalence of viral infections. Some viruses prevail in the summer and thus, cause a surge in the infection cases. Viral fever cases with symptoms of fever for about 2-3 days and cold are becoming common. Measles and mumps are also seeing a surge but are not very severe in nature," said a doctor from the Stanley Medical College and Hospital.

The fever cases are presenting with high grade fever of about 102F and above, while they may also witness a dip in the platelets.

Some of these patients have cold, running nose and rashes along with fever.

In case of bleeding or rashes, they should visit the hospital.

"Some patients might have platelet drop but it gradually improves and is comparatively less severe than dengue. However, most of the cases come to date at a later stage and it is important to report the fever at the earliest so that there are no complications. People should ensure adequate intake of fluids to improve the platelet count," said Dr K Vignesh, a consultant of general medicine from a private hospital in the city.

Besides viral fever, sporadic cases of Malaria and Dengue cases are also being reported in the State.

However, government hospital doctors say that there is no outbreak of vector borne diseases.