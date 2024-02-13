Festival to celebrate Tamil language, designs

CHENNAI: Lang Fest, the celebration of cultural narratives through biographies and autobiographies, is back with its fourth edition on February 23 and 24 at Dakshinachitra Heritage Museum. This year, alongside the main event, Type 2024, a design fest, will be held where designers will craft book covers for selected biographies and autobiographies.

Design enthusiasts are invited to participate by creating book covers for four different titles. Typography will play a crucial role, with participants required to develop their own style rather than relying on existing Tamil fonts. Additionally, participants should prioritise background design that resonates with the narrative of the autobiography. Artistic elements such as original artwork, imagery, colours, and layout can be incorporated to enhance the design and reflect the essence of the story.

Entries will be judged based on various criteria including legibility, typography skills, originality and creativity, visual impact, consistency and cohesion, adherence to the theme, conceptual strength, technical execution, and overall presentation. The submission deadline is February 15.