Female prisoner who escaped from Puzhal arrested in Bengaluru

CHENNAI: The female inmate in Puzhal Prison, who gave a slip to the guards and escaped last Wednesday (December 13) was arrested by a special team of Chennai Police at Bengaluru on early Saturday morning.

The prisoner, A Jayanthi (32) is being brought back to the city, police said.

Jayanthi was detained under the Goondas act in the fag end of November after she was arrested in connection with five theft cases in Arumbakkam and Choolaimedu police station limits.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jayanthi was assigned to clean the visitors' interview room in Puzhal prison, when she managed to mingle with the crowd and escaped from the prison. Her escape was realized by the authorities only during the roll call later in the day after which two guards were suspended. "The warders were under the assumption that Jayanthi went back to her cell after completing her job, but she had mingled with the visitors' crowd and escaped from the prison," a police official said.

The two warders, who escorted her to the interview room, Kanagalakshmi (Grade I) and Kokila (Grade II), were placed under suspension.

Jayanthi, a native of Bengaluru, shifted to Perumbakkam five years ago, police said. She was arrested in connection with theft cases and was lodged in the special prison for Women in Puzhal since October.

Puzhal police who registered a complaint formed a special team which was sent to Bengaluru based on a tip off. The team camped at the Karnataka capital for over 48 hours and caught the escaped prisoner at a forest area near Govindpura Nagar in Bengaluru on Saturday.