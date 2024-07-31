FedEx scam: Kerala duo steals Rs 3.6L; arrested by Chennai police

CHENNAI: The cyber crime wing of Chennai police arrested two Kerala men for allegedly defrauding a woman of Rs 3.6 lakh through a FedEx scam.

The East Zone Cyber Crime police received a complaint from a Mylapore resident in April this year.

According to the complaint, the victim had received a phone call. The caller claimed to be from the FedEx courier and said that a parcel sent in her name contained narcotics. The caller further said that Mumbai Police would be getting in touch with her.

Soon, another caller claiming to be a cyber crime investigation officer from Mumbai Police continued the charade with the woman and coerced the woman into transferring Rs 3.6 lakh to a bank account.

The victim realised that she was conned only after confiding with friends about the incident and she filed a police complaint. Police checked the bank accounts and traced the persons behind the crime to Kerala.

Following this, a police team last week arrested Nithin Joseph (31) and A Rameez (31) - both from Kollam, Kerala. They were brought to the city on Monday and produced before a magistrate here and remanded to judicial custody.