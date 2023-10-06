Fearing floods, residents seek alternative to divert storm water

CHENGALPATTU: Residents of Thillaiyadi Valliammai Street in Mahabalipuram requested the State officials to look into the dangers of their homes drowning due to the ongoing storm water drain works progressing in their area.

More than 100 families reside in the area where recently a giant-size drain system is being constructed that is more than 6-feet in height.

When the officials concerned including Chengalpattu MLA SS Balaji inspected the construction works on Thursday, the residents pointed out that a block in the drainage system may result in water flooding their homes. They requested the MLA and officials to make alternative arrangements to redirect the rainwater through another passageway and demolish the current construction of SWD in progress.