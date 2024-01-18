Faulty sewage structure poses threat to Anakaputhur residents

CHENNAI: The improper sewage structure at the Third Main Road in Anakaputhur’s Balaji Nagar is a long pending issue. It poses a severe threat to both people and animals, especially during the rainy season. Despite several complaints, the authorities concerned did not solve the issue.

During this year’s flood, a schoolboy mistakenly fell into the pit and was rescued immediately by the locals.

“During the floods, the sewage drain is not be visible and even motorists face the threat while passing the road,” B Selva Kumar, a resident at Balaji Nagar, who uses the road regularly, said.

He claimed that the locals have lodged complaints with the Anakaputhur municipality’s officials. “However, no action was taken till now,” he added.

A senior official from Anakaputhur municipality claimed the sewage structure was zig-zag due to the land issue.

“There is vacant land, which was owned by the temple trust, which did not attempt to construct any building. If they would have been constructed, people could identify the sewage route,” he added.

Sasikaran, who runs a provision store opposite to the controversial sewage structure, said that his brother-in-law, with the help of the neighbour, quickly saved a boy, who unfortunately overstepped and almost fell into the sewage structure.

“He was about to drown. However, my wife’s brother saved the boy immediately,” he said. “This incident was not reported to the officials concerned so far.”

N Palaniappan, a senior citizen, who stays in the Third Main Road, also claimed during rainy seasons many snakes from the vacant land use the sewage route.

“In addition, stray dogs and cattle also face threat due to improper structure of the sewage,” he said adding, “We are trying to organise a signature campaign and it would be submitted to the municipality officials for solving the long pending issue immediately.”