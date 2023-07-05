Father suffers fatal heart attack after son dies due to road accident

CHENNAI: A day after a 49-year-old man died on Tuesday in a road accident, his father Kuppan died of a heart attack on Wednesday.



The motorist Ashok Kumar of Palavedu, while riding a bike got injured after a minivan rammed into his vehicle near Thiruninravur Sunday. He had succumbed to his injuries two days later at the hospital.



When the news of his death reached his parents, his father Kuppan suffered a fatal heart attack.

Ashok Kumar was working in a private company. On Sunday, he was riding his bike along Pakkam near Thiruninravur. A minivan that was coming in the opposite direction allegedly hit his bike.

Due to the impact, he fell to the ground and sustained severe injuries. Traffic police team rushed to the spot and sent him to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. He was under treatment there. However, on Tuesday evening, he succumbed to his injuries. The police are yet to nab the driver of the van.

When the news of Ashok Kumar's death reached his family on Wednesday morning, his father Kuppan suffered a fatal heart attack. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, the medical team there declared him dead on arrival.

