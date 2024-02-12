Father, son killed after Sewage tanker mows down bike

CHENNAI: A 20 year old college student and his father riding pillion were killed on the spot after a rashly driven sewage tanker lorry hit the two wheeler from behind in Maduravoyal- Nolambur service road on Sunday.

The deceased were residents of Nungambakkam and were on their way to a Church at Adayalampattu near Maduravoyal when they met with the accident.

The deceased were identified as R Samuel and his father, A Robert (55).

Samuel was pursuing second year B Tech at a private university while his father was working as a swimming pool maintenance person at an apartment complex in Egmore.

The accident happened around 9 am. Samuel was riding the bike along the service road when the tanker lorry trailing their bike hit the vehicle.

The father and son were thrown to the ground in the impact. While Samuel was wearing a helmet, Robert was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Despite wearing a helmet, Samuel suffered grievous injuries on his head. Both of them were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Wing Police have registered a case and are investigating.