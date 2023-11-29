Father seeks CBI probe over encounter by Avadi police

CHENNAI: A week after the Avadi police gunned down two suspects involved in a murder case, the 72-year-old father of one of the victims has sent a petition to the State Home Secretary seeking a detailed CBI probe.

According to police, petitioner Govindaraj Pandian’s son Muthu Saravanan, a BA graduate and his associate ‘Sunday’ Sathish, are suspects in the murder case of AIADMK functionary Parthipan in August this year. Both the accused were killed in an encounter on October 12 in Sholavaram.

Govindarajan, in his petition, detailed a conspiracy theory and claimed that his son was caught between two warring groups of red sanders smugglers and accused police officials of receiving huge amounts of cash for encountering his son. He had named one Assistant Commissioner of Police and at least four inspectors hatching a conspiracy to kill him.

According to Govindarajan, his son and Sunday Sathish were nabbed in Delhi by the police along with Ajith who could talk in Hindi. Ajith was taken with Muthu to Delhi because he can speak in Hindi.

Muthu Saravanan and Sunday Sathish were killed in a fake encounter, while Ajith’s body was found in a remote area in Pichatur in Andhra Pradesh, a week after the encounter, claimed Govindarajan. If the case is not investigated by CBI, no justice will be served, Govindarajan said in the petition.