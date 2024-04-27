Father of 24-yr-old who died after bariatric surgery meets minister, seeks action against doctor

CHENNAI: The father of the 24-year-old man, Hemachandran, who died during a bariatric surgery at a private hospital in Pammal met health Minister Ma Subramaniam on Saturday.

Even as the state health department had formed a six-member committee to probe the alleged medical negligence by the family in the case, Hemachandran's father Durai Selvanathan met the minister requesting prompt action against the doctor.

The deceased, S Hemachandran, a native of Puducherry and had come to a private hospital in Pammal for weight reduction treatment as he was fighting obesity.

He had died on Tuesday evening due to a suspected complication in the weight reduction treatment.

His family has given a complaint at the Shankar Nagar police station, following which, the health minister had formed a committee under the supervision of Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services.

The officials had visited both the hospitals where Hemachandran was consulted and the the doctors and nurses were questioned on the treatment given to the patient.

Selvanathan met the health minister and said that his son had gotten to know about the surgery through YouTube videos and was he was assured that there is no risk in undergoing the surgery as it is a minor procedure.

The family of the deceased had initially met Dr Perungo T at Dr Rela Hospital in Chrompet and were informed about the surgery.

"The doctor had persuaded us to do the surgery, which would cost Rs 8 lakhs and though we were hesitant to do it, the doctor's assistant told us that the doctor could do the same surgery at Jain Hospital in Pammal for a lesser cost as he was consulting there too. Since I was not certain about going ahead for the surgery, we delayed the procedure but the doctor's team was talking to my son and were influencing him to do the survey," his father stated.

Following this, last March he went to Rela Hospital in Chrompet to meet Dr Perungo and various tests were conducted. "We had consulted a cardiologist, pulmonologist, diabetologist and an anesthetist. The diabetologist had advised his son to control the sugar level and asked him to do regular walking for a few days. He said some changes and restrictions in the diet. We have been following his advice non-stop for the past few days. He was also advised insulin but Dr Perungo denied it," said Selvanathan.

He said that the surgery was planned on April 22 at the Jain Hospital, and though anaesthetist did not give the consent, the doctor said that it can be managed.

"We were made to hastily sign on some sheets without being able to read it. A few minutes into the surgery, Dr Perungo said that my son has a little blockage in his heart but it can be fixed. They took him to ICU and later moved to Rela Hospital, where he was taken to the intensive care. We were informed that his condition was critical. At Jain Hospital, we were asked to sign a report with false information along with the discharge summary and that is when we lodged a complaint at the Shankar Nagar Police Station."

Hemachandran had again suffered a heart attack and was declared dead. His father alleged that they were demanded to pay Rs 7.5 lakhs to hand over the body next day. The police had also asked them to write a letter stating that no action was required. He said that his son had passed away due to the negligence on the doctor's part and a prompt action should be taken. Meanwhile, officials from the state health department said that the investigation is underway and report will be out soon.