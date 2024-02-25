Father-daughter drown in lake near Chennai

CHENNAI: A 38 year old man and his five year old daughter drowned in a lake near Maraimalai Nagar outside Chennai city limits on Saturday evening.

Police said that the girl was struggling in the water after she went to further depths after which the man tried to save her and both of them drowned.

The deceased were identified as Madhan and his daughter Dhanya, residents of Vivekanandar Nagar, Peramanur village.

Madhan works at a private firm in Maraimalai Nagar.

On Saturday evening, Dhanya and three other kids in the village had pestered Madhan to take them to the Panangatoor lake nearby for a dip there.

The four kids and Madhan were playing in shallow waters by the banks when Dhanya accidentally got drifted to deep waters and was struggling.

Alarmed, Madhan jumped into the water to save his child and he was struggling too. The three other kids who saw the events ran back to their village to call for help.

Despite their efforts, the locals could not spot the father and daughter after which the authorities were alerted.

Personnel from Police and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) rushed to the scene and after a search that went into the night, the bodies of the duo were fished out.

Maraimalai Nagar Police secured the bodies and moved them to nearby Government hospital for post mortem. Further investigations are on.