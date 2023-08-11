Father and son drown in Puzhal lake

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man and his 10-year-old son drowned in Puzhal Lake on Wednesday evening. They had gone to take a dip in the lake when they got stuck in the mud there. As the duo did not know how to swim, they drowned, police said.

The Red Hills police identified the deceased duo as Manikandan (40) of Puzhal and his son Vishnu (10).

Manikandan was managing a fancy store in the locality and Vishnu was a class V student.

Police said that first Vishnu was drifted from a safe area to a muddy area where he struggled, and Manikandan went towards Vishnu to save him.

As he went near him, he too got stuck in the mud and started drowning. As they did not know how to swim, the duo drowned in the lake, police said.

Bodies of the two were fished out from the lake on Thursday by the fire and rescue services team.