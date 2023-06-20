Father, 2 sons held for stabbing neighbour over argument at funeral

CHENNAI: A man and his two sons in Vepery were arrested for allegedly attacking a neighbour after an argument on Monday. The arrested persons were identified as Manivannan (43) and his sons, Praveen Kumar (22) and Nirmal (21).

Police investigations revealed that Manivannan had fought with his neighbour, Anand, when they attended a funeral at Salaima Nagar near Manali. When the argument escalated, Manivannan and his sons ganged up and attacked Anand with a knife, injuring him.

Anand was treated at a hospital and filed a police complaint after which the trio were arrested. Police said that Manivannan’s sons Praveen Kumar and Nirmal Raj were history-sheeters and had over 10 criminal cases against them.

