Fatal crossings: Rail tracks in Perungalathur, Irumbuliyur, Vandalur, Urapakkam and Chromepet turn deadly

CHENNAI: It’s common to see passengers and motorists trespassing an unmanned level-crossing for the sake of reaching their destination faster. Though level-crossings are one of the most important mechanisms of rail infrastructure, each year, hundreds of lives are lost because of trespassers’ penchant to take risky shortcuts.

The rail tracks in Perungalathur, Irumbuliyur, Vandalur, Urapakkam and Chromepet are turning out to be deadly traps for the people as more than 100 deaths have been reported within a year. Most of them were run over by trains while they were crossing the tracks by talking on their mobile phones.

The Railways have been taking various measures to inform the public about the fatal risks associated with crossing an unmanned railway tracks. But denizens are notorious for choosing dangerous shortcuts, instead of using the foot-over-bridges (FOBs). Around 100-150 run-overs are reported across the city. However, the tracks in Irumbuliyur, Perungalathur, Vandalur, Urapakkam and Chromepet stations are considered to be deadly due to the number of casualties reported.

Within the last 10 days, a techie from Andhra Pradesh, who wa staying in Perungalathur, was run-over by an express train while she was walking on the tracks speaking on her mobile phone. Within the next two days, a 25-year-old man from Rajasthan was run over by an EMU near Perungalathur – again, while the victim was on a phone call.

Residents said that most victims in Perungalathur are those who are new to the locality. “The railway line in Perungalathur would curve before entering the station but most outsiders are not aware of it.Also, phone usage makes them vulnerable while crossing tracks,” pointed out a resident. These are not isolated incidents. In Irumbuliyur, for instance, run-over deaths are becoming more frequent. Recently, the RPF (Railway Protection Force) placed a speaker to make intermittent announcements on staying alert while crossing the tracks. However, since the crossing is mostly used by school students, residents want officials to permanently close the way.

“School kids are often found gossiping while crossing the tracks. Besides, kids never pay attention to such announcements,” lamented another resident. The situation is the same in Chromepet, Vandalur and Urapakkam. “Trespassers either don’t care about the dangers of using an unmanned level-crossing, or are willing to risk it, because there are always people crossing the tracks, often leading to fatalities,” stated a regular EMU commuter.

JS John, an activist from Perungalathur, said, “The Railways has been creating awareness about such dangers but the public ignores the warning.” Commuters must maintain controlled speeds when approaching level-crossings, and strictly follow to gate protocols. They must try to cross the gate when it’s closed, about to close, or set to open. Using mobile phones while driving, especially near level-crossings, must be avoided.

V Santhanam, an activist from Chromepet, opined that the government should consider closing all level-crossings. “This will force the public to use either the subways or the FOBs. When you close a level crossing, it helps trains run faster; it also increases the frequency. This will completely stop the run-over accidents. Mumbai is already doing that.”

A Southern Railway official said: “There is a plan to fix an alarm system near the level-crossing, which would automatically turn on when the train is approaching close to the signal. This will help alert trespassers. We’re also trying to create awareness among the public about the dangers of crossing an unmanned railway track.”