Fatal accidents in Chennai reduced by 10.8 % in comparison to 2022

CHENNAI: The number of fatal accidents in Chennai city limits has reduced by 10.8 % so far this year, in comparison with the same period in 2022. The number of fatal accidents has reduced by 19.7 % in comparison to the same period in 2021, when the city was under partial COVID lockdown .

It is to be noted that the area of jurisdiction for Greater Chennai police have reduced after it was trifurcated into Avadi and Tambaram commissionerates, which officially came into existence from January 2022.

As on June 20, this year, 216 persons have died in fatal accidents while in the same period in 2021 and 2022, the number of fatal accidents is 269 and 240 respectively.

According to Chennai police, they have been working continuously to reduce the accidents and fatalities due to road accidents through rigorous enforcement and disciplined traffic regulation. Apart from enforcement and regulation, GCTP (Greater Chennai Traffic Police) also takes steps to create impactful awareness among road users since accident prevention is a shared responsibility.

"Our personnel insist road users to stay alert, follow safety guidelines, use protective gear and educate themselves

on road safety by conducting road safety awareness in regular intervals, " said a police officer. Special drives are held against driving under influence of liquor, wrong side drive, pillion rider helmet compliance etc apart from general enforcement.

Apart from physical enforcement measures, police have also undertaken various technological initiatives to prevent accidents and for effective and efficacious enforcement.

With respect to technological initiatives, GCTP has come up with 2D - speed radar system, vehicle interceptor system, ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras to aid in traffic enforcement.

Also, GCTP identified 104 accident hotspots across Chennai city by using GIS (Geographic Information System) mapping through the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD), an initiative of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Govt. of India and hotspots study and made improvement in road infrastructure by spending Rs. 1 crore, an official release stated.