Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme coming to Chennai airport in August

CHENNAI: The Chennai airport is all set to introduce the Central government's flagship Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) for Indian passport holders and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders.

The system was launched at the Delhi International Airport last month.

It will be brought to the Chennai International Airport in August.

Arrangements are being made for the installation of equipment, two special counters in the international arrivals area, and two special counters in the departure area.

If there is increased response from the passengers, more special counters will be set up, Chennai airport officials said.

The Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Programme will next be implemented at Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Kochi international airports.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Bureau of Immigration has developed the roadmap for the programme.

It aims to provide Indian nationals and OCI cardholders with a faster, easier, and more secure travel experience.

To join the programme, eligible individuals must apply online with their biometrics (fingerprints and facial image) along with other required information as specified in the application form.

They must ensure their passport has at least six months of validity at the time of application as membership in the programme will be co-terminus with passport validity.

The registration process may take up to one month to complete, following necessary verifications and confirmation of eligibility.

