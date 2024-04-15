Fashion Revolution Week encourages sustainable fashion industry

CHENNAI: Fashion Revolution, the world's largest fashion activism movement, is celebrating its tenth anniversary with Fashion Revolution Week 2024, happening from April 15-24. This annual campaign brings together people globally to advocate for a cleaner, safer, fairer, and more transparent fashion industry. There will be ten days of action, including engaging local events in 75 countries. Fashion Revolution Week takes place every year in the week coinciding with April 24, the anniversary of the Rana Plaza disaster.



Over the past decade, Fashion Revolution India has promoted an accountable fashion industry through education, policy discussions, research, and support for traditional crafts. "After ten years, we're reminded of how powerful it is when we come together and speak up for change. Since the beginning, our goal has been simple: to push for accountability, promote transparency, and encourage a shift toward a more sustainable fashion industry. This milestone shows the progress we've made and strengthens our dedication to a future where fashion respects both people and the planet," says Shruti Singh, Head of Fashion Revolution India.

This year's theme for Fashion Revolution Week is 'How to be a Fashion Revolutionary'. On April 21, there will be a workshop called 'Textiles Untangled at the Backyard, Adyar, from 5-8 pm, organised in partnership with Green Donut, a Paris-based non-profit. Thasneem Masood Rowther, former regional coordinator and spokesperson for Fashion Revolution India, explains to DT Next that the workshop aims to promote sustainable practices in the textile industry. "The workshop aims to simplify the complex network of the textile industry, highlighting its environmental and social impacts. Inspired by the effective pedagogy of Climate Fresk, it involves using interactive cards to map the industry's journey from production to consumption. 'Textiles Untangled' goes beyond education; it's a call to action for participants to consider the industry's necessary changes, assess sustainability efforts critically, and recognise their potential to drive change. We believe in empowering individuals to make a difference within their spheres of influence, inspiring a collective movement towards a more sustainable and fair fashion landscape," shares Thasneem. On April 17, a documentary titled Slay will be screened at NIFT Chennai from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

An installation that showcases how landfills are filled with fashion industry waste







