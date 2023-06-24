Farmers asked to link bank account and Aadhaar to avail PM scheme

CHENNAI: The Chengalpet district agriculture department has urged the farmers to link their Aadhaar with their bank account immediately to get benefits under PM Kisan Scheme.

"Farmers benefitting under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme should immediately carry out tasks such as linking bank accounts with Aadhaar number, implementing direct cash transaction system, linking land documents to get their 14th PM-Kisan installment amount. Farmers who cannot link their bank account with Aadhaar number, those who cannot do direct cash transactions and those who have banking problems can go to the nearest Post Office and open a new savings account, " a release said from the Chengalpet district agriculture department.

"Farmers can open a zero balance account immediately by registering their phone number with Aadhaar through the mobile phone and biometric device provided at the village Post Office. So far, 3,672 beneficiaries who have not linked their bank account with Aadhaar, shall visit the nearest bank immediately and link their Aadhaar with a bank account. Likewise, 4,959 farmers were not done with the E-KYC. They must visit the Assistant Agriculture Officer and complete the process of E-KYC. Besides, 2,584 farmers have not attached their land related documents and to complete this work they should approach their respective Assistant Agriculture Officers or Assistant Horticulture Officers, " it added.

Further, the district agriculture department said that to facilitate these works, a special camp has been organised in the district till June 27.

"Farmers are requested to contact their regional Agriculture Extension Centres for more details, " it said.