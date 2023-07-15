Family opposes relationship with gay partner, youth kills self

CHENNAI: Dejected after parents forced him to discontinue his relationship with his gay partner, a 21-year-old youth died by suicide in Maraimalai Nagar on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Karthick of Keelakarai in Maraimalai Nagar, a private firm staff. He grew close with a colleague, Lokesh (22) of Chikmagalur, Karnataka. After they fell in love, they started to live together about three months ago. They even tattooed each other’s names on their hands, said the police.

A few weeks ago, Lokesh decided to discontinue the relationship and returned to Chikmagalur. But Karthick went in search of him in Chikmagalur and brought him back to Chennai and continued to live together in Maraimalai Nagar.

But when they came to know about the relationship, Karthick’s parents asked him to snap relationship. Karthick was dejected since then, and did not talk to anyone in his house. On Thursday, Karthick skipped work and stayed in the room. When he returned from work, Lokesh could not find him.

After his search at all the places where they would spend time failed, Lokesh lodged a complaint at the Maraimalai Nagar police station.

On Friday morning, Lokesh found Karthick’s footwear near a well in Singaperumal Koil. Inside, Karthick’s body was floating. A team from fire and rescue team recovered the body and sent it to the Chengalpattu GH for autopsy.

Officials said they found a note in their room in which Karthick said he could not live without Lokesh. The police are verifying whether it is Karthick’s handwriting on the note.