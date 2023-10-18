Fake TTE arrested near Central Railway station

CHENNAI: Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old man who posed as a TTE (Traveling Ticket Examiner) and was targeting unassuming passengers near MGR Central railway station.

The arrested person was identified as Patnala Venkata Kishore (44) of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Police acted based on a complaint from an Odisha man who was duped of Rs 4000 by the accused. On Tuesday, the complainant Muka Padiami of Odisha had reached the ticket counter near central station to buy tickets to travel to Odisha when the accused came and introduced himself as a TTE and claimed that he could get confirmed tickets for him and his travelling group.

Believing the accused, Muka Padiami paid Rs 4000 to him after which Venkata Kishore walked away claiming to come back with the tickets. Since he did not return for a long time, the Odisha man realised he was conned after which he approached the railway police.

Police perused the CCTV cameras and zeroed in on a suspect and secured him. During enquiry, he confessed to have conned the victim after which he was arrested. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.