Fake SI extorts money from public, held

CHENNAI: Police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old impostor near Vadapalani who had dressed up in police khaki uniforms and extorted money from the public.

To make his act more believable, the accused used to roam around in a Royal Enfield two-wheeler with a Police sticker on it.

The suspect was identified as A Ashwin Raj of Ramapuram. On Wednesday morning, a patrol team from Vadapalani police station led by a Sub-Inspector were on surveillance duty near Thirunagar 1st street-100 Feet road junction when they saw the suspect in full uniform, sitting on his two wheeler.

As he looked suspicious, the team went to engage with him, but Ashwin gave evasive replies. When they asked for his ID card, he gave a fake ID after which they took him.

He was taken to the Vadapalani police station for enquiry where it was revealed that he would ride his two wheeler in Vadapalani and surrounding areas, extorting money from public and traffic violators, pretending to be a policeman.

Police recovered Rs 6,000 cash from him. Vadapalani Police registered a case and arrested him on several charges including extortion. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.