Fake SI demands admission for M.Tech, lands in police net

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man, who demanded admission to M.Tech in a private college in Potheri by introducing himself as the Police Sub Inspector was handed over to the Maraimalai Nagar Police station on Friday.

The police identified the man as Abdul Mukeed of Dharmapuri, a diploma graduate.

A year ago, Abdul Mukeed wrote an exam for the Sub Inspector selection, but he couldn't clear the exam. However, he did not tell his family and relatives about it and told them that he had cleared the exam and was posted as Sub Inspector at the Koyambedu Police station.

He had bought the police uniform from a shop and used those to share pictures of him in Kakhi with his friends and relatives.

On Friday morning, Abdul Mukeed went to the SRM college in Potheri in a police uniform, and he visited the admission office and said he would like to get admission to M.tech in the college.

He also asked for a scholarship since he is an SI. When the staff asked for his identity card, Abdul Mukeed submitted a fake police ID card.

The staff noticed there were many mistakes in the ID card, and soon the college administration informed the Maraimalai Nagar Police station.

The police visited the college, and during the inquiry, they found that Abdul Mukeed was not a police officer, and he had been acting as a police officer to get a scholarship in the college.

The police took him to the Maraimalai Nagar Police station and are inquiring whether he had cheated anyone else by posing as a police officer.