Fake marriage proposal: Widower duped of Rs 2.8 L

CHENNAI: Two women were arrested for allegedly looting fifteen sovereigns of gold and Rs 2.80 lakh from a Chennai widower with whom they had connected through a matrimonial site.

The two women, posing as potential bride and sister-in-law, had visited the 60-year-old widower, S Anandan, at his house in West Mada Street, Tiruvottiyur a month ago. They decamped with 15 sovereigns of gold and Rs 2.80 lakh after an overnight stay at his house. Police identified the arrested women as V Chitra, 38, and T Muthulakshmi, 44.

Anandan filed a complaint on February 9 and he told police that he registered on a matrimonial site as he decided to remarry following the death of his wife. A woman who introduced herself as Chitra from Trichy contacted him and said she was interested in his profile.

On the pretext of finalising wedding plans, the duo visited Chennai and they stayed in Anandan’s house on January 31. He found that the duo had vanished along with his mobile phone, 15 sovereign gold ornaments, and Rs 2.80 lakh cash. The two women were traced to Madurai with the help of the cyber-crime police. Police suspect them to be habitual offenders.