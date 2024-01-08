Fake cops held for stealing 10K euros from money exchange firm owner

CHENNAI: Police arrested two persons who posed as cops and robbed a money exchange firm owner of 10,000 euros (Rs 9 lakh) near Chintadripet last Thursday. The victim, A Riazuddin (55) runs a money exchange firm in a commercial complex in Egmore.

On Thursday evening, Riazuddin was on his motorbike riding towards Mannadi when two men stopped him near South Cooum road.

Claiming to be policemen, the duo started inspecting Riazuddin saying that they had gotten specific information that he was transporting unaccounted currency. They took Riazuddin’s bag which had 10,000 euros, and his bike.

They directed him to come and collect the money and bike at the police station and fled the scene. When Riazuddin went to Chintadripet police station, he was told that no such seizure was made by their team after which he realized he was conned.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case and arrested K Prasanth Laal (27) of Kottivakkam and Kaaja Moideen (48) of Vandalur. Police said that Kaaja Moideen is a serial offender and has two cases against him. The search is on for accomplices of the accused.