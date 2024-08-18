Facile win for AGORC in Tiruvallur Premier Hockey League

CHENNAI: AGORC recorded a thumping 3-1 win over SM Nagar in the Tiruvallur Premier Hockey League here on Saturday. In other matches, Dhyand Veerans eased to a 4-1 victory over Pattabiram Strikers, while in the day’s last match Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu drew 3-3 with Dhyand Veerans.

On Sunday, AGORC will take on Indian Bank, while Dhyand Veerans will square off against Income Tax. In the afternoon matches, Moscow Magic will face SM Nagar followed by Pattabiram Strikers will lock horns with Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.